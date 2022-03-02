Police Investigating Homicide on Garden Street in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Garden Street.

Police responded to the area of 652 Garden Street just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a man walking to his car on Garden Street was shot by a person in a black car that appeared to be waiting for the victim.

The shooting victim jumped in his car and drove away but crashed his car into a home on Nelson Street just around the corner.

The man in his 30s was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not positively identified the victim.

Wednesday's killing marks the eighth homicide in Hartford since the beginning of the year.