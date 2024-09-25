Torrington

Police investigating money stolen from Torrington church

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Torrington Police are investigating a larceny report at St. Maron Catholic Church.

The church says at least $500 to $1,000 dollars of donations from the weekend’s services is missing.

St. Maron Catholic Church’s priest, Rev. Fadi Khawand, says they went to count the collections Tuesday and realized all the money was gone.

 "This is my first reaction, ‘why’?”, Rev. Khawand said.

Khawand says this weekend was particularly busy because they hosted a celebration honoring his 25 years of priesthood.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry in the church. Rev. Khawand says the worry is someone stole the money during that celebration.

“We trust every person. We don’t think someone will come in and steal anything,” said Khawand.

Business neighbors of the church say the building is always full on Sundays and is a well-known structure on Main Street.

“It’s a nice, beautiful place inside. It’s been around for a while,” said Dallas MacDonald, who works on Main Street.

Neighbors tell us this is especially odd because the Torrington Police Department is right across the street.

“If you’re going to be playing with God's money -- shouldn't be doing that," said MacDonald.

However, Khawand’s message for the thieves isn't one of anger, it's one of forgiveness.

"I forgive him or forgive her. But it doesn't matter about money. It is about himself or herself, to renew himself and not to do this again to another church,” said Khawand.

Torrington police say their investigation so far has not turned up evidence or witnesses.

Rev. Khawand says while they will be upping security measures in the church, he still has trust in the community.

