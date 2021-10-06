Yale

Police Investigating Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti at Yale

Surveillance photos from Yale
Yale University

Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a building on the Yale University campus and police are investigating.  

Yale chief of police, Ronnell Higgins, said in a message to the university community that there was a recent pair of incidents of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti at the Kline Biology Tower, which is closed and under construction.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

“I am outraged by these despicable and cowardly acts of hate, and I am deeply saddened that the crew working on the site, members of our police department, and others within our community who have responded to these incidents had to see such vile messages,” Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement.

He said the Yale Police Department is trying to identify and apprehend whoever is responsible.

Local

Fall season 1 hour ago

Fall Festivities Around The State

Southington 3 hours ago

Man Threatened to Shoot Victim During Carjacking at Southington Gas Station: Police

Salovey has asked Yale Police and Yale Security to increase patrols on campus.

“Yale has stood and will continue to stand united against acts of hate,” he said.

Yale police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the people in these images to call the Yale Police Department at (203) 432-4400.

Yale University
Yale University
Yale University
Yale University
Yale University

This article tagged under:

Yale
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us