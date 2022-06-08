Teen Shot in New Haven, Area Schools Locked Down as a Precaution

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Goffe Street late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they received a report of a person shot on Goffe Street between Orchard Street and Winter Street. The shooting happened at about 10:55 a.m.

Responding officers said they found a 16-year-old that was shot at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

The teen remains in stable condition at this time, according to authorities.

Schools in the area were locked down during the incident out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Once the area was cleared and determined to be safe, the lockdowns were lifted.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are leading the investigation. Ballistic evidence was collected at the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can submit anonymous tips by calling 866-888-8477 or by texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.