Police Search For Suspect After Shooting in Norwich

Police are investigating a shooting in Norwich.

A Facebook post from Norwich police says they received a report of gunshots and a victim on Sandy Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Several police officers have responded and police tape is up at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, they said.

The victim remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-886-5561.