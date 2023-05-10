Norwich

Police Search For Suspect After Shooting in Norwich

Police on Sandy Lane in Norwich
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shooting in Norwich.

A Facebook post from Norwich police says they received a report of gunshots and a victim on Sandy Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Several police officers have responded and police tape is up at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, they said.

The victim remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-886-5561.

