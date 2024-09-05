Bloomfield

Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Bloomfield High School

Police said it appears a student claimed to have a gun.

NBC Connecticut

Police responded to Bloomfield High School on Thursday afternoon to investigate reports that a student had a gun and said no gun was found.

Officers responded to the high school at 12:42 p.m. and the school was place in lockdown.

Police located the student who was suspected and found no weapon.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates that the student boasted about possessing a gun and ‘hoaxed fellow students.”

As a precaution, a police dog searched the premises and did not find a firearm.

The school was deemed clear around 2:15 p.m. and school officials released the students once the lockdown was lifted.

“We understand the concern this situation may cause, but we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school community,” Interim Superintendent Bethany Silver said in a statement while the school was in lockdown.

The school district also activated its crisis response team to support students and staff.

Police will continue to investigate and said  charges are possible.

