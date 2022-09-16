Police Investigating Reported Stabbing at Manchester Popeye's

An investigation is underway after police say they responded to a reported stabbing Friday afternoon.

According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, it happened just after 3 at the Popeye's on Spencer Street.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from injuries, but did not specify as to whether it was a stab wound.

The injured person was subsequently taken to Hartford Hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Shea said that one person was taken into custody as a result of the incident.

Their identity, as well as a list of charges, haven't been released yet.

Police continue to investigate.