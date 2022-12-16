Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven

State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning.
A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported.
State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I and Troop G are working with New Haven Police to investigate.
