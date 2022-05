Manchester police are investigating reports of gunshots on Birch Street and the road is closed between Cottage and Spruce streets.

Police said there is no immediate threat.

Road Closure - Shots Fired Investigation https://t.co/NGvc6Sw9Gh — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) May 11, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-645-5500.

