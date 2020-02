Police are investigating a robbery at Chick-fil-a in Norwalk.

Police said they responded to the Chick-fil-a at 467 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk at 7 a.m. on Friday to investigate reports of an armed robbery and determined a robbery had taken place.

No one was injured and the detective bureau is investigating. Anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity in the area this morning is asked to call 203-854-3011.