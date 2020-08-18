Man Missing For Several Days Found Injured

East Windsor Police are investigating what they are calling a serious assault after a man who had been missing for several days was found with head injuries.

East Windsor police said a woman went to the police department Monday night to report that her boyfriend had been missing for days and his vehicle had been abandoned near a railroad crossing along Winkler Road.

Officers found possible signs of a struggle in the vehicle, as well as evidence of a possible assault, according to a news release from police.

After an extensive search, police found the man around 9 a.m. Tuesday. He had several head injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police said they are investigating this case as a serious assault and they are asking anyone with information to call East Windsor detectives at 860-292-8240.