Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport Thursday morning

Police are investigating a shooting and assault with a gun in Bridgeport Thursday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call at 9:13 a.m. Thursday reporting an aggravated assault with a firearm near in the area of Washington Avenue and Highland Avenue and a victim who was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

No information was available on the person’s condition.

