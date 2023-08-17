Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport Thursday morning

Police are investigating a shooting and assault with a gun in Bridgeport Thursday morning.
Police said they received a 911 call at 9:13 a.m. Thursday reporting an aggravated assault with a firearm near in the area of Washington Avenue and Highland Avenue and a victim who was shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
No information was available on the person’s condition.
