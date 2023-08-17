Bridgeport

Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport Thursday morning

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating a shooting and assault with a gun in Bridgeport Thursday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call at 9:13 a.m. Thursday reporting an aggravated assault with a firearm near in the area of Washington Avenue and Highland Avenue and a victim who was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

No information was available on the person’s condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us