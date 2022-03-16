Hartford

Woman in Her 60s Shot in Hartford

Police do not believe she was the intended target.

Shooting at Mather Street and Irving street in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A woman in her 60s was shot in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon and she has been taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating and said they do not think she was the intended target.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the road was blocked off as of 2 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Contact Us