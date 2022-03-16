Woman in Her 60s Shot in Hartford

A woman in her 60s was shot in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon and she has been taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating and said they do not think she was the intended target.

The victim was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to an area hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and the road was blocked off as of 2 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.