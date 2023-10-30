Police investigating shooting in Meriden

A man was shot in the leg on North First Street in Meriden on Monday afternoon and he has been taken to the hospital.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting gunshots around 12:20 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the leg in a backyard.

Investigators found other people at the scene and said there was one shooting victim and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating in the neighborhood, they are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Police said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.