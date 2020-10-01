Police Investigating Shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating after a person was shot near an apartment complex in New Haven on Thursday morning and they impounded a vehicle found in Hamden that had been struck by gunfire.

Police said police officers and firefighters responded to Quinnipiac Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving

911 calls reporting a person being shot near an apartment complex and they found a 22-year-man who had been shot in the thigh lying on the driveway leading to the apartment complex.

An ambulance transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Police said he is hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, Hamden Police stopped a sport utility vehicle in the area of Newhall Street and Augur Street in Hamden. It had been struck by gunfire several times and the driver reported no injuries.

New Haven detectives responded and impounded the SUV.

Anyone with information on the Quinnipiac Avenue shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.