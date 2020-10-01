new haven

Police Investigating Shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a person was shot near an apartment complex in New Haven on Thursday morning and they impounded a vehicle found in Hamden that had been struck by gunfire.

Police said police officers and firefighters responded to Quinnipiac Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving

911 calls reporting a person being shot near an apartment complex and they found a 22-year-man who had been shot in the thigh lying on the driveway leading to the apartment complex.  

Local

prospect 20 mins ago

2 Prospect Schools Placed Into Partial Lockdown

connecticut budget 1 hour ago

State Officials to Address Paying Down State's Pension Debt

An ambulance transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Police said he is hospitalized in stable condition.  

Shortly after the shooting, Hamden Police stopped a sport utility vehicle in the area of Newhall Street and Augur Street in Hamden. It had been struck by gunfire several times and the driver reported no injuries. 

New Haven detectives responded and impounded the SUV.  

Anyone with information on the Quinnipiac Avenue shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us