Police Investigating Third Fatal Shooting in New Haven This Week

A person who was shot in a parking lot on York Street in New Haven on Friday morning is has died, according to police. This is at least the third fatal shooting in New Haven this week.

Officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:13 a.m. Friday after a shooting in a parking lot at 88 York St. and the victim has been pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This was the second shooting in New Haven in 12 hours.

On Thursday night, a 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting outside a Bouchet Lane residence.

The shooting happened soon after a rally for peace in the city following a week filled with gun violence.

There have been at least 10 shootings in New Haven in the last week.

On Wednesday, the mayor and police chief held a news conference about an increase in gun violence after four shootings, including two homicides, within a matter of hours on Tuesday night.

No additional information was immediately available.