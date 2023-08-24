Police investigating shooting in Stratford

Parts of Long Beach Boulevard in Stratford are closed after a person was shot several times Thursday morning and police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 10:25 a.m. and found a person who had been shot several times.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.

Sections of Long Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic through the rest of the day as police investigate.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and no information was available on the extent of the injuries.

Police believed this was an isolated incident and said there's no further threat to public safety.