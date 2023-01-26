Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital and police said he is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.
