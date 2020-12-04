Man Found Shot in SUV on Sargent Drive in New Haven

Police say a man is in critical condition after being found shot in the driver's seat of an SUV on Sargent Drive in New Haven early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a gas station at 200 Sargent Drive around 3:30 a.m. and located the 28-year-old victim unrespsonsive in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is listed in critcal, but stable condition, police said.

Detectives found evidence of gunfire in the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304.

The exit 46 off-ramp from Interstate 95 South was closed and state police said it is for a police investigation in New Haven, but it was not immediately clear if the investigation is connected to the one on Sargent Drive.