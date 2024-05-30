Police investigating shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries in Waterbury

Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday outside of 65 Angel Drive, according to police.

Arriving officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

