Police are investigating suspicious activity at Aces Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School in North Haven and said the area around the school has been closed as a precaution.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of 88 Bassett Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Please avoid the area of 88 Bassett Road, Aces School. There is an active investigation regarding suspicious activity at the school. There are no injuries and the area around the school has been closed out of precaution. Further updates will follow. Thank you. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 7, 2021

They said there is an active investigation regarding suspicious activity at the school. There are no injuries and the area around the school has been closed out of precaution.

Check back for updates.