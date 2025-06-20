Granby

Police investigating death in Granby

Police lights
Police are investigating a death in Granby.

Granby police said they responded to Hartford Avenue and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime unit was requested to help with the investigation because of the nature of the incident.

State police said Central District Major Crime was requested to assume the investigation and they have responded to a home. There is no threat to the public, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

