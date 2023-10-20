Police investigating suspicious death in Stamford

Police said the death of a man found in Stamford on Wednesday is suspicious and they are investigating it as a criminal incident.

Modesto Santiago-Gomez, 20, who police said is believed to be homeless, was found overnight Wednesday.

The office of the chief medical examiner has not determined how he died and police are investigating the case as a criminal incident as they wait on confirmation on the cause and manner of Santiago-Gomez’s death.

Investigators said they have notified his family and the Guatemalan consulate.

The department is investigating the young man’s death in conjunction with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jennifer Lynch of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-977-4417 or text a tip to Tip411 by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).