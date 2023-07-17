Police investigating suspicious death in Vernon

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Vernon.

Officers responded to a scene at 79 Brooklyn Street Monday.

There is currently a person of interest in the case, according to police.

The State Police Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation, according to Vernon police.

The scene remained active Monday evening, police said.

No other details were immediately available.