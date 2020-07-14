Police Investigating Suspicious Disappearance of East Haven Mom

Police are looking for a missing East Haven mom who has been missing for almost two weeks.

They said they are treating the disappearance as suspicious and believe foul play might be a factor.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman Popoco.

Her father, sister and husband reported her missing on July 3 and said she had been missing since the night of June 30, or the early morning hours of July 1.

Her husband told investigators that their 7-year-old daughter called him while he was at work and said her mother was not home when she woke up.

After getting the call, Popoco’s husband went home, found his daughter at home alone.

He said Lizzbeth was not there and most of her personal belongings were left behind.

East Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to find the missing woman.

The East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the FBI and the New Haven States Attorney’s Office are working together in an effort to locate Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoco.

Lizzbeth Aleman Popoco is 5-feet-2 and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lizzbeth’s whereabouts is asked to call Captain Joseph Murgo at 203-468-3824 or email jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com.