Police investigating thefts from 30 cars in New Haven

Police are investigating after around 30 cars were broken into over a two-day period in the Hill area of New Haven.

Police said it appears the thieves were looking for any items of value that were left in the car. They have received reports that speakers, headphones and cash were taken.

Surveillance showed three people in a dark SUV, possibly a Kia, according to police.

They urge people not to leave valuable items in vehicles.

