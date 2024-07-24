Police investigating two Watertown smoke shops for illegally selling marijuana

Two Watertown smoke shops are under investigation for allegedly selling illegal marijuana products to police officers earlier this month.

Watertown police said Wednesday that officers on July 16 executed search warrants at Smoke King on Buckingham Street and Smoke Empire on Straits Turnpike after receiving several reports pertaining to illegal marijuana sales.

Officers were sold marijuana at both locations, according to authorities.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police said marijuana packaging materials and small amounts of THC products were discovered at Smoke King, while a variety of illegal products — including marijuana, marijuana vape products, and THC-infused edibles and drinks — were found at Smoke Empire.

Investigators then seized more THC products and an additional two and a half pounds of marijuana from a vehicle connected to Smoke Empire, officials said.

The investigation into the smoke shops is still ongoing.