Police Investigating Untimely Death at Home in Willimantic

Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a home in Willimantic Monday.

Willimantic police first responded to the home on Aspen Place around 11 a.m. and found a man dead in the residence.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad also responded and took over the investigation at the request of the Windham State's Attorney, according to state police.

The man's body was teken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld until he can be positively identified and next of kin is notified, police said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.