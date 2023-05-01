Police Investigating Vandalism at Norwalk Middle Schools Make 9 Arrests

Norwalk police have been investigating vandalism at two middle schools, as well as vandalism off campus, threats and assaults and they have made nine arrests. Police said the suspects are children.

The arrests come after an investigation that started earlier in the year and a group of middle school students who call themselves “504” are suspected, according to police. Authorities said 504 is the country calling code for Honduras.

School resource officers assigned to the special victims unit developed information between January and March about the loosely organized group, that is composed mostly of middle school students.

In the past few months, police have collaborated with school officials and administrators at West Rocks Middle School and Nathan Hale Middle School to address vandalism and other events at school and off campus that police said the group was connected to.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police have launched 18 separate investigations, varying from vandalism to threats and assaults and nine children have been arrested.

Police said they are continuing to work with school officials to “address all issues to ensure a safe learning environment for all students at Norwalk Public Schools.”