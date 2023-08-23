Police investigation closes off-ramp on I-84 East in Waterbury

A police investigation has closed an off-ramp on Interstate 84 East in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on the exit 23 off-ramp on I-84 eastbound shortly before 5 a.m. The vehicle was not occupied when it was found.

During the investigation, state police said they learned the vehicle had been stolen from Waterbury and may have been involved in criminal activity before it was abandoned on the off-ramp.

The exit 23 (Hamilton Avenue) off-ramp is currently closed. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

The investigation is active and ongoing.