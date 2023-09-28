Manchester

Police investigation closes part of a street in Manchester

A police investigation is underway in Manchester and part of Woodbridge Street is closed.

Woodbridge Street is closed between Main and Summit streets.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.   

The superintendent has notified families that this could cause delays and require alternate routes for both walkers and anyone with a bus stop in the area. First Student has been notified.

