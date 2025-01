Route 5 in East Windsor has reopened after a police investigation briefly closed the area on Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation was at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 140.

Any traffic in the area was detoured during the investigation.

The area has since fully reopend.

Authorities have not released any details about what they were investigating.