A police investigation has closed part of Route 8 north in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 8 north is closed between exits 4 and 5.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the area is closed for an investigation. Authorities did not release specifics about what they are investigating.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.