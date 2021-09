An area of a state forest in Chester is closed due to a police investigation, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Pattaconk Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest is the area that has been closed, DEEP said.

State police are assisting DEEP in the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what the circumstances surrounding the police investigation are.