A police investigation has closed a road in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.

There is a police presence in the area of New Park Road and the road is closed at Flatbush Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said there is a pole damaged in the area and a damaged vehicle can be seen against a house.

Authorities have not released details about what they are investigating.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.