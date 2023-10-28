Wethersfield

Police investigation closes road in Wethersfield

NBC Connecticut

A police investigation has closed a road in Wethersfield on Saturday.

Residents are being asked to avoid Griswold Road for the investigation.

Multiple police cars are blocking the road at this time.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities did not give any additional information about what they are investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us