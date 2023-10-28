Police investigation closes road in Wethersfield

A police investigation has closed a road in Wethersfield on Saturday.
Residents are being asked to avoid Griswold Road for the investigation.
Multiple police cars are blocking the road at this time.
It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.
Authorities did not give any additional information about what they are investigating.
