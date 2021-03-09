Police ID Teenager Killed in Hartford Shooting

Police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed near Connecticut Children's Medical Center and Hartford Hospital early Tuesday morning. Part of the area remains closed while officers investigate.

Officers responded to Washington Street shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

While en route, dispatchers said Hartford Hospital notified them that a gunshot victim had been dropped off for treatment.

A police investigation has closed a road near Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford on Tuesday.

Investigators said at the hospital, it was determined the gunshot victim, later identified as 19-year-old Andres Bonilla, of Hartford, was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. Bonilla was pronounced dead shortly after, police added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have responded and assumed the investigation.

Washington Street will be closed from Madison Street to Lincoln Street while the scene is processed. Anyone needing to access Hartford Hospital can do so through the Seymour Street entrance.

It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.