1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Shooting Leads to Car Crash on Hartford-West Hartford Line

A 19-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old is injured after a car driving on Capitol Avenue in Hartford was shot at Monday afternoon.

Hartford police said the car was driving west on Capitol Avenue when someone opened fire. The car later crashed into a building at 1037 Boulevard in West Hartford.

NBC Connecticut crews at the scene said there is a car crashed into the side of the Subway restaurant.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old female passenger was shot in the buttocks/thigh and is in stable condition.

A 16-year-old passenger was not hit by gunfire but was treated for minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Police said based on witness statements and evidence recovered at the scene, they think they attack was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-722-TIPS.