A police investigation is underway in East Hartford and part of Tolland Street is closed.

Officers were called to Tolland Street around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a man down.

Authorities have not released details any details about the man.

Investigators said nothing appears suspicious at this time, but that can change.

Tolland Street is closed near Moore Street while police investigate the incident. It's unclear how long the road will be closed for.