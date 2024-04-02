Inactive pipe bomb found underwater in Meriden

Part of Meriden was evacuated Tuesday morning after a pipe bomb was found underwater and officials said the bomb squad determined that it was inactive.

Officers responded to the area of Red Bridge at Oregon Road and River Road around 10 a.m. after someone who was using a metal detector found a pipe bomb wrapped in a T-shirt under the water on the riverbed, police said.

The area was evacuated and the Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called.

They determined that it was a pipe bomb, removed it and found that it was inert and posed no danger.

Meriden police said similar pipe bombs have had been discovered and removed in years past from the same general vicinity in the river.

They said the pipe bomb found on Tuesday was probably in the water for many years and the state bomb squad has disposed of it properly.