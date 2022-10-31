Police Investigation Underway After Playscape Goes Up in Flames in Wallingford

Wallingford Police are investigating after a playscape set went up in flames Saturday night at Doolittle Park.

Officers were called to the park on South Elm Street a little after 11 p.m.

Responding officers found a playscape fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze. Another small fire was started in a nearby portable toilet, but was quickly put out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Fire Marshal was called in and said the fire was intentionally set.

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.