Threat Prompted Lockdowns at 2 New Britain Schools

A threat prompted lockdowns at two schools in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

School officials said Smalley Elementary School and New Britain High School were locked down as a precaution after a threat was received.

According to authorities, the threat was called into the police department and came from the community.

Investigators have found the source of the threat and determined there was no real threat to either school, school officials added.

The lockdowns have since been lifted at both schools. All students and faculty are now going about their day within the schools, officials said.