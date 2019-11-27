Threat Prompted Lockdowns at 2 New Britain Schools

new britain school police investigation 112719
NBC Connecticut

A threat prompted lockdowns at two schools in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

School officials said Smalley Elementary School and New Britain High School were locked down as a precaution after a threat was received.

According to authorities, the threat was called into the police department and came from the community.

Local

investigation 6 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 6 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

Investigators have found the source of the threat and determined there was no real threat to either school, school officials added.

The lockdowns have since been lifted at both schools. All students and faculty are now going about their day within the schools, officials said.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us