Police Investigation Underway in Ansonia

A police investigation is underway on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia, but it’s not clear what police are investigating.

Police are on the same street, but not at the same house, where the mother of a missing baby, Vanessa Morales, was found dead in their home on Dec. 2.

Vanessa is still missing and an Amber Alert is in effect for information on her.

Anyone with information on where Vanessa is can call the FBI at 203-503-5555, the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.whereabouts.

