Ansonia

Police Investigation Underway in Ansonia

Police on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia
NBC Connecticut

A police investigation is underway on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia, but it’s not clear what police are investigating.

Police are on the same street, but not at the same house, where the mother of a missing baby, Vanessa Morales, was found dead in their home on Dec. 2.

Vanessa is still missing and an Amber Alert is in effect for information on her.

Local

fire safety 8 hours ago

Fire Safety: Take Care Using Space Heaters

house of worship security 9 hours ago

More Federal Funds Available to Protect Houses of Worship

Anyone with information on where Vanessa is can call the FBI at 203-503-5555, the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.whereabouts.

More information will be posted when it is available.

This article tagged under:

AnsoniaPOLICE
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us