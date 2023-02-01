bethel

Police Investigation Underway in Bethel

A police investigation is underway in Bethel on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Reservoir Street late Tuesday night after getting a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived to the house, they said they found two people in the home in need of medical care.

Investigators did not give details about their injuries.

EMS was called to the home.

Multiple police cars remain outside of the home. Police tape is also blocking off a portion of the front yard.

Authorities have not released any other details about the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

