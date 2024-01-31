Hamden

Crews pull vehicle from lake in Hamden

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews have pulled a vehicle out of a lake in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

Multiple police cars and a tow truck were seen on Mather Street, off of Dixwell Avenue.

At one point, the crews pulled a vehicle out of Lake Whitney. There's no word on if anyone was in the vehicle.

Police have not released any additional details.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us