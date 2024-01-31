Crews pull vehicle from lake in Hamden

Crews have pulled a vehicle out of a lake in Hamden on Wednesday morning.

Multiple police cars and a tow truck were seen on Mather Street, off of Dixwell Avenue.

At one point, the crews pulled a vehicle out of Lake Whitney. There's no word on if anyone was in the vehicle.

Police have not released any additional details.

