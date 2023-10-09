Hartford

Man and woman injured in Hartford shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us