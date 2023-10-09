Man and woman injured in Hartford shooting

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.