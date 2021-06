Connecticut State Police are in Litchfield for what officials described only as an "active and ongoing investigation."

The police scene is located on Route 202 near the town green, according to officials.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police are expected to provide details of the situation at a press briefing at 8 p.m.

NBC Connecticut has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.