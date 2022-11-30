Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

Law enforcement has launched an urgent search for 27-year-old man, in connection with the murder of an elderly couple Tuesday night in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home.

Police have issued a BOLO alert for Christopher Keeley, who is being considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide is expected to be filed.

Carl and Vicki Matson, a couple in their 70s, were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a news conference. Keeley was acquainted with the couple, Cruz said, although he would not specify their relationship.

Prosecutors believe the attack was targeted and not random.

Marshfield police responded to Gotham Hill Drive after 9 p.m. Tuesday for a wellbeing check, where they found the bodies of the married couple with "obvious signs of trauma," Cruz said.

"The case is ongoing right now," Cruz said. "It's in its investigatory status. The individual we're looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous. We do not consider him to be in the area right now. We will be working hard to locate him and arrest him."

Keeley may have changed his appearance, possibly dying his hair red, according to Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares. Keeley also goes by the nickname "Crispy," the chief said. He was last known to be driving a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, with Massachusetts plates 7490HT. The vehicle was taken from the scene.

"If you have any idea where he may be, please call 911 and report it to us," Tavares said.

The medical examiner will determine an official cause of death for the victims at a later time.

There's a large police presence in front of a home in Marshfield, but details surrounding the investigation remain limited.

"The Massachusetts State Police is working very closely with the Marshfield Police Department, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. "We have considerable resources we're bringing to bear on this investigation."

State police remained on Gotham Hill Drive Wednesday morning, processing the scene for forensic evidence. A number of state police investigators have been assigned to the case and are working on leads, Mason said.