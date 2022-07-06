Man Dies After Shooting in New London

A man has died after a shooting in New London late Tuesday night and an active investigation is underway.

Officers were called to the intersection of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found an adult man that had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where authorities said he later died.

Investigators have not released the man's identity while his next of kin is notified.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

A police investigation is underway in New London on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are asked to avoid Colman Street while police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.