Police Identify Man Found Dead in Somers

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a car in the woods off Durkee Road in Somers Thursday afternoon.

State police said a vehicle was found off the road, in the woods, and a man's body was inside.

Police have identified the victim as 38-year-old Jason Comes.

Authorities have said there is no immediate threat to the public.

State police said they are investigating Comes' death as a "suspicious death," pending the findings of the office of the chief medical examiner and they expect to be able to release more information this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.